The election for Fulton County sheriff has drawn a challenge from the chief of the City of Atlanta Department of Corrections.

Patrick Labat, who has been in the position for almost 10 years, will challenge incumbent Sheriff Theodore “Ted” Jackson. Jackson, has held the position since 2008, was last elected in 2016, defeating a field of six challengers.

Labat, a lifelong resident of Fulton County, began his career in 1988 as a detention officer, according to his campaign website.

The Department of Corrections oversees the Atlanta City Detention Center, which the Atlanta City Council decided to close and repurpose in May.

The Fulton County jail has recently been controversial, with overcrowding causing some inmates to sleep on mattresses on the floor, according to the Associated Press.