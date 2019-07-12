Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber President and CEO Stephanie Freeman has been appointed to a one-year term on the board of directors for the Georgia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.

Freeman has led the Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber since 2014.

“I am honored to serve our chamber, region and state on the @GaChamberExecs Board. The education and support of all chamber executives and staff members is vital to all community and economic develop initiatives throughout the state and beyond,” Freeman said in a tweet.

The appointment was announced at the GACCE Executive Leadership Conference held July 9-12 at Jeckyll Island.

The GACCE is the professional society of chamber executives and staff.