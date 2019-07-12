A man was shot to death July 12 during an “altercation” outside a Buckhead event facility, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

A similar shooting death happened at the same place, the Level V event facility at 2101 Tula St., in October 2018. A suspect was later arrested on a murder charge.

“We will be looking closely at the club’s operations,” said Atlanta Police Officer Jarius Daughtery in a written statement.

Yet another shooting death happened in the same area in June. In that incident, a man was killed outside 22 Bennett St., which is next door to the Level V space. Police have said they believe the man killed in that shooting was attempting to break into a business and that no charges will be filed.

The latest killing followed an early-morning “altercation” between two groups in the parking lot of Level V, police say. “The altercation escalated to gunfire, which resulted in the victim being fatally shot,” the police department said in a written statement.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Piedmont Hospital with gunshot wounds to his back and left leg. He was pronounced dead.