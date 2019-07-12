A pedestrian died after being hit while crossing Roswell Road in Sandy Springs on July 11. The driver has been charged with vehicular homicide, police said.

Police responded around 2:30 p.m. to a person hit by a vehicle on Roswell Road at the Vernon Woods Drive intersection.

The driver, Thomas Umstead, was turning left onto Roswell Road and did not see the pedestrian, Gail Torrence, walking in the crosswalk, Sandy Springs Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Sam Worsham said in a written statement.

Torrence sustained serious injuries and was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, but did not survive, Worsham said.

Umstead was cited with failure to yield and second-degree vehicular homicide, police said.

The Sandy Springs Police Department Traffic Unit is handling the investigation, Worsham said.