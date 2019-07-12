The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road closures

July 12-15 and 19-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp and road closed at Ga. 400.

July 12-15 and 19-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound and westbound between Barfield Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closed.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

July 12-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

July 15-17 (back-up dates for weather, July 17-18), 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

July 16-17 (back-up dates for weather, July 17-18), 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

July 12-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Abernathy Road and Hammond Drive, one right lane.

July 12-14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound at Mount Vernon Highway, two right lanes.

July 12-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound and southbound between North Springs MARTA Station and Pitts Road, various closures of two left lanes and two right lanes.

July 13-14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Pitts Road and Abernathy Road, two right lanes.

July 19-20, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., northbound between Abernathy Road and North Springs MARTA Station, various closures of three left lanes and three right lanes.

July 20-21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Abernathy Road and North Springs MARTA Station, one right lane.

I-285 ramp closures

July 15-17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Roswell Road closed.

I-285 lane closures

July 12-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Perimeter Center Parkway and Ga. 400, two right lanes.

July 12-14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two left lanes.

July 15-17 (back-up dates for weather, July 17-18), 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, various closures of two left lanes and two right lanes.

July 15-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, two left lanes.

July 19-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive and Long Island Drive, one right lane.

July 19-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound at Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one right lane.

Long Island Drive closures

July 19-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (no location given).

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

July 19-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (no location given).

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road lane closures

July 12-13 and 15-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Concourse Parkway and Lake Hearn Drive, one left lane, one left-turn lane and one right lane.

Roswell Road lane closures

July 12-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between I-285 and Carpenter Drive, two right lanes.

July 15-17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between I-285 and Northwood Drive, one right lane.

July 15-17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between I-285 and Carpenter Drive, one left lane and one left-turn lane.

Other traffic changes

On July 12-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and I-285 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.