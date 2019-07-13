The Brookhaven City Council has approved city staff to move forward on applying for a National Endowment of the Arts grant to pay for a planned mural along the Peachtree Creek Greenway to celebrate the city’s “cultural and environmental heritage.”

The mural is planned to be painted on a 14-by-160-foot retaining wall at the Salvation Army’s entrance on North Druid Hills Road, where a Greenway trailhead is now under construction.

The cost for the mural is estimated at $60,000 and the city is applying for a NEA Art Works Program grant to cover half of that, with the city paying for the other half.

The Salvation Army owns the retaining wall, but the city is responsible for its maintenance as part of the Greenway. City staff said in a June 25 memo to the City Council that the Salvation Army has expressed “support for a tasteful mural celebrating the area’s cultural and environmental heritage.”

Incorporating public art along the Greenway has been part of the planning for the Greenway since the beginning, according to the city.

The Brookhaven Arts Advisory Committee would be tasked with developing a call for projects and making an artist and mural selection and recommendation to the City Council.