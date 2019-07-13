The long-delayed reopening of the rebuilt Powers Ferry Bridge along Buckhead’s Chastain Park is scheduled for sometime in August, according to District 8 City Councilmember J.P. Matzigkeit.

The heavily used bridge over Nancy Creek dated to 1948, and replacement work began last fall after a delay in the start time. Then came a delay in the projected finished time of spring 2019.

The city previously said that weather and complicated relocations of utility lines were responsible for the delay. The only timeline previously given for completion was “later this summer.”

Detours from the bridge closure have made Buckhead’s neighborhood commuter traffic more complicated than usual.

The city press office did not respond to questions about the bridge work.