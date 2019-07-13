A vigil to protest the “inhumane treatment” of immigrants at the Mexico border attracted hundreds to the Plaza Fiesta shopping center July 12, just days before massive ICE raids are expected across the country and reportedly in metro Atlanta.

One of hundreds of “Lights for Liberty” vigils held in Georgia and across the country and globe, the gathering at Plaza Fiesta on Buford Highway in Chamblee on the Brookhaven border combined prayer, protest and plenty of politics as candidates denounced President Trump’s anti-immigration policies that have led to overcrowded detention facilities and young children being separated from their parents.

Protests signs including one that that read “Zero tolerance for children + families in cages” dotted the crowd standing outside the one of the main entrances into the shopping center.

One speaker led a chant of “Abolish ICE!” while several pastors and rabbis prayed in Spanish and English for mercy and compassion for the men, women and children detained at the border. A doll inside an animal cage was placed near the speakers’ lectern, symbolizing the conditions protesters were speaking out against.

The keynote speaker, state Rep. Brenda Lopez Romero (D-Norcross), a graduate of Cross Keys High School in Brookhaven and the first American Latina woman elected to the General Assembly, shared her story of moving to the U.S. from Mexico when she was 5.

“I’m speaking as an immigrant and as an American because this issue for me is personal,” she said.

Now running for the 7th Congressional District, Romero said the immigration policies enacted by former President Ronald Reagan afforded her the opportunity to get an education and become a U.S. citizen.

But if the policies in place now were in place when she was 5, she could have been one of the children’s faces seen behind fences at the detention camps and splashed across TV and in newspapers, Romero said, and she would not have gotten the chance to serve in the General Assembly.

“The opportunity we ask of them to open a pathway to legalization is precisely so more people can provide for this country as much as the country as provided for us,” she said, holding back tears.

Former Columbus, Ga., mayor Teresa Tomlinson, who grew up in Brookhaven, and Clarkston Mayor Ted Terry, Democrats vying to take on incumbent U.S. Senator David Perdue in 2020, also spoke at the rally.

“I’m running for senate because I’m sick of the crazy and the mean, that is not policy,” Tomlinson said as a heavy rain began to fall. A pastor held an umbrella over her, but wind caused it to flip inside out.

“Asking for asylum is not a crime, being a child immigrant is not a crime,” she added. And with ICE raids on migrant families expected to begin on Sunday, July 14, Tomlinson asked people to pray for peace, justice and for mercy.

Terry said being the mayor of a city with one of the highest number of refugees in the country makes Clarkston a “stronger, safer and more compassionate” community.

“[The Trump] administration has made it their business to take on the weakest and most vulnerable among us,” he said, noting that Sen. Perdue is in step with Trump’s anti-immigrant policies. “Let us bring this fight to Washington, let us bring this fight to the White House.”

One of the final speakers was Rebekah Cohen Morris, a candidate for Doraville City Council and the equitable housing director for Los Vecinos de Buford Highway, an organization that advocates for immigrants living along Buford Highway in Brookhaven and neighboring cities.

Her message at the vigil was not as a teacher or mom or a candidate or a community activist, she said, but as an evangelical Christian. Today’s U.S. evangelical Christian leaders are “destroying our country” by not decrying the treatment of children and adult immigrants at the Mexico border, Morris said.

“They have somehow equated Christianity with political ideology that is not in the least bit consistent with the Gospel,” she said.

Evangelical Christians are not spreading the message of Jesus because instead they “turn a blind eye” to the cries of children being kept in cages in detention camps, she said.

“What is happening should break all of our hearts. This is not a partisan issue,” Morris said.

Chamblee Councilmember Tom Hogan and Doraville City Councilmember Stephe Koontz were among the hundreds attending the vigil.

Liz Throop drove to Plaza Fiesta from Candler Park with a life-size cutout of the Statue of Liberty wrapped in a silver thermal reflective blanket like the ones handed out to young children being held in detention facilities.

“Our ideals are being degraded by the mistreatment of the children,” she said. “There is a wide range of opinions on immigration and reasonable minds can disagree on issues,” she said, “but this is clearly wrong.”

Joe Seconder of Dunwoody said he attended the vigil to stand in solidarity with those being held in the detention facilities after fleeing their countries trying to find a safer place to live.

“When I see the atrocities, the living conditions they are in … they don’t have to be in these cages,” he said. “Children should never be separated from their parents. Let them have due process.”

Faith and immigrant rights groups co-hosting the Plaza Fiesta event included the Absalom Jones Episcopal Center for Racial Healing, New Sanctuary Movement of Atlanta, Faith in Public Life, El Refugio at Stewart Detention Center, Black Alliance for Just Immigration, Congregation Bet Haverim, Compassionate Atlanta, We Are March On Georgia, IndivisibleGa04, Georgia Women, New American Pathways and DeKalb Democratic Women.