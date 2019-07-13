Jim Torbert, a helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War, will be the guest speaker at the Dunwoody Preservation Trust History Alive Event on July 20 where he will share personal stories and answer questions.

The event is from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Donaldson-Bannister Farm at 4831 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road. The event is open to the public with a $3 admission.

Torbert flew with the “Intruders,” the first special operations helicopter company in the U.S. Army. As a member of the Intruders, Torbert spent a year in Vietnam at the height of the war piloting a Huey helicopter, the main helicopter used during the war, according to a press release.