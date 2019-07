Residents willing to dig in the dirt and help clean up Dunwoody Park are invited to participate in the Dunwoody Nature Center’s monthly volunteer day on July 20 from 9 a.m. to noon. The Nature Center is located at 5343 Roberts Drive.

Projects include invasive plant removal, trail upkeep and overall beautification efforts. Volunteers are asked to RSVP by clicking here and note an the organization volunteering with to allow us to plan appropriately for the number of volunteers.