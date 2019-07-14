A new member on the Fulton County Board of Elections was sworn in July 11.

Dr. Kathleen Ruth replaces attorney David Burge, who served three two-year terms. The oversight panel is made up of two Republicans, two Democrats and an independent chairperson, a press release said.

Ruth is a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-trained epidemiologist who now works as a health consultant and is a nationally-recognized AIDS/HIV prevention expert, the release said.

“We’re very excited to have Dr. Kathleen Ruth representing the GOP on the elections board for the next two years,” Fulton County Republican Party Chairman Trey Kelly said in the release. “Her perspective and experience will be a big asset to the board and voters of Fulton County to ensure a fair election process.”

Ruth previously spent 14 years with the U.S. Public Health Service.