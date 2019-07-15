Decatur’s former city manager has been nominated to serve as an interim replacement for Sandy Springs City Manager John McDonough as he leaves for another job. The appointment of Peggy Merriss is pending City Council confirmation at a July 16 meeting.

McDonough, who has been Sandy Springs’ city manager since its founding in 2005, accepted a job in Greenville, South Carolina, in June. His last day with Sandy Springs is Aug. 2.

Merriss was Decatur’s city manager from 1993 to December 2018, and served in other positions with the city starting in 1983, according to a resume included in the City Council agenda. She now runs a management and leadership consulting business.

In Decatur, she led green efforts, bicycle and pedestrian projects, and capital master plan development. She also improved the city’s credit ratings, the resume said.

Merriss chairs the board of the ICMA-RC, an organization that helps public sector employees build retirement security. She has sat on the board since 2011, according to her resume.

Merriss also noted her enjoyment of reading, including historical non-fiction, mysteries and “cutting-edge management topics,” and is a “high-B” level tennis player.

The proposed interim city manager salary is $17,000 per month until Dec. 31. If a new city manager has not been appointed by Jan. 1, 2020, the salary would then be $3,900 per week.

This article has been updated with additional information.