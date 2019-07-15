The Dunwoody Nature Center is hosting its first “Battle of the Bands” concert featuring three local student bands and individual performers to benefit its Milkweed Project that distributes milkweed plants to help monarch butterflies.

The concert is set for July 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive. The Battle of the Bands is the final concert of the Nature Center’s annual summer concert series.

At admission to the concert, people will vote for their favorite band. The group with the most fans at the show will win prizes including playing a concert during the Nature Center’s Butterfly Festival, performing at Dunwoody Idol in the fall, studio recording time at Dunwoody Music and gift cards to Village Burger.

Concerts are free to member families. Admission is $5 for non-member adults, $3 for non-member children, and free for ages 3 and under.