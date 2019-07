Residents are invited to attend Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst’s July 18 monthly town hall to participate in an open forum question-and-answer session with him and other city officials.

The town hall is from 6 to 7 p.m. and will be held at City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road.

The mayor’s remaining town halls to be held at the same time and location are:

Thursday, Aug. 15

Thursday, Sept. 19

Thursday, Oct. 17

Thursday, Nov. 21

Thursday, Dec. 19