Grammy-winning soul musician Maxwell will perform with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra in Buckhead’s Chastain Park in September as part of his first symphonic shows.

Dubbed “A Night at the Symphony,” the concert is scheduled for Sept. 27 at the city-owned Cadence Bank Amphitheatre on Stella Drive.

The Atlanta concert will follow Maxwell’s three-night residency with the National Symphony Orchestra earlier that month at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

The amphitheater has a long slate of other performances this summer and fall, including such stars as Lionel Richie, the Gipsy Kings, the B-52s and Chicago.

For more information, see the amphitheater website here.