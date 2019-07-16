Residents wanting to learn more about proposed plans for the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, better known as PDK Airport, are invited to a public open house on July 17 to learn more about a master plan process scheduled to be completed next year.

The open house will run 6 to 8 p.m. at the Chamblee Civic Center, 3540 Broad St., Chamblee.

The county-owned airport is located in Chamblee at the Brookhaven border. Those attending the open house will be able to meet with airport officials and learn more about the master plan process. The master plan includes looking at land use plans within the airport site as well as the surrounding property.

The FAA predicts air traffic to increase at PDK Airport over the next 20 years, according to data compiled for the master plan. Overall, aircraft operations – meaning landings and departures — are predicted to soar from 159,493 in 2018 to 218,797 in 2040.

In 2018, there were 39,729 jet operations recorded at PDK Airport; that number is expected to jump to 64,125 in 2040.

Other predictions by the FAA: there were 95,688 piston aircraft operations recorded in 2018; by 2040 that number is expected to be 119,485. Helicopter operations are expected to rise from 9,512 operations in 2018 to 14,084 in 2040. Turboprop aircraft operations are expected to increase from 14,564 in 2018 to 21,103 in 2040.

Airport officials are also asking the city of Chamblee for zoning variances as part of a proposal to build 8 new corporate hangars, a new fire department and other infrastructure on 19 acres of its southernmost property near the Brookhaven border.