Sandy Springs officials will discuss funding a cultural center that would hold several local organizations at a July 16 meeting.

The cultural center was first proposed in late 2018 as a new building that would house the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust and its local Anne Frank exhibit, the Visit Sandy Springs tourism promotion organization, and the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce.

The Public Facilities Authority, the City Council acting in a different legal role, will vote on a resolution that states its support for the project, contingent on the Holocaust Commission paying part of the construction costs.

The estimated up-front cost for the Holocaust Commission is over $2.9 million, according to the agenda item.

A location for the cultural center was not listed in the resolution and has not been announced. The city previously said the site selected as the “preferred location” in a bid document, which included the current location of Buckhead Motor Works and part of Heritage Sandy Springs’ property along Hilderbrand Drive, was preliminary and not a final decision.

The center is planned to be in that area and close to City Springs.