A driver has been charged with a DUI after hitting and killing a bicyclist on Roswell Road July 17, Sandy Springs Police said.

The driver, Antoniette Battle, 34 and of Atlanta, was taken into custody and also charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle and driving while unlicensed, Sandy Springs Police spokesperson Sgt. Sam Worsham said in a written statement. The bicycle rider has been identified as 29-year-old Marten Bijvank of Sandy Springs, Worsham said.

Bijvank was hit by the vehicle on Roswell Road near Trowbridge Road around 5 a.m., Worsham said. Battle was traveling southbound on Roswell Road when the collision happened.

Bijvank was killed in the impact, Worsham said.

The Sandy Springs Traffic Unit and the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office are conducting an investigation.