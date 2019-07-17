Those with an outstanding traffic ticket or who missed a court date will have the chance to pay off their fines without facing late fees or jail time as part of Dunwoody Municipal Court’s amnesty program.

“Some people think this is a trick. It’s definitely not,” said Dunwoody Municipal Court Clerk Norlaundra Huntington in a press release. “We simply want to encourage people to come back to court by easing the financial burden.”

The amnesty will run during the month of August. Payments can be made at Dunwoody Municipal Court, 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road, on Mondays, Tuesdays or Fridays between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. only.

If a person’s violation requires a court appearance, they will be given a future court date and all warrants and warrant fees forgiven, according to the press release.

People can pay off their fines with cash, money order, cashier checks and Visa or MasterCard. Personal checks will not be accepted. For more information, call 678-382-6973.