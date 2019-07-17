The Georgia Department of Transportation has released a statewide survey to get feedback on transit needs and issues.

The survey aims to identify the needs and priorities of public transit users and potential users and the issues and barriers to using public transit, GDOT said in a press release. The survey is open through Aug. 14 and is available at GDOTtransitsurvey.org in multiple languages.

The survey results, along with input from other stakeholder groups, will help shape the GDOT Statewide Transit Plan (SWTRP), GDOT said.

GDOT is developing the SWTRP in coordination with local governments, regional commissions, metropolitan planning organizations, and transit providers to identify public transit needs across the state and ensure access to public transit, the agency said.

The SWTRP will incorporate existing local and regional transit plans and will support GDOT’s multimodal long-range planning efforts, the release said.

For more information about the transit plan, click here.