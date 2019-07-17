A pedestrian was struck by a car while crossing Buford Highway on July 16 and suffered a head injury, but is expected to survive, according to Brookhaven Police. The driver of the car is not expected to face any charges.

Brookhaven Police Maj. Renan Lopez said police responded to a call of a pedestrian struck at about 5:30 p.m. at 3779 Buford Highway, near the Drew Valley Road intersection

The driver told police the 29-year-old male victim was running across Buford Highway from the southbound lanes near Drew Valley Road and ran into his car in a northbound lane, Lopez said.

No charges are expected to be filed against the driver because the pedestrian was crossing where there is not a crosswalk, Lopez said.

The motorist was estimated to be driving between 40 to 45 miles per hour when the person was struck. The speed limit on the highway is 45 mph.

The scene was investigated by Brookhaven and Chamblee Police.

A pedestrian was killed in September while crossing the 3400 block of Buford Highway. Police said the victim was not crossing at a crosswalk. No charges were filed against the driver.