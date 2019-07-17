Police are seeking a driver who allegedly struck and injured a pedestrian on Buckhead’s Peachtree Road July 14, then fled the scene.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Peachtree at East Shadowlawn Avenue, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The victim, identified as Chelzie Parmer, and two friends were crossing Peachtree in a crosswalk with a walk light illuminated, according to witness statements in a police report. Parmer was still in the crosswalk when the Peachtree light turned green, according to the report, but traffic remained stopped, except for a car that entered the crosswalk and hit her.

“Ms. Parmer was pushed on top of the hood, onto the windshield and thrown from the passenger side of the vehicle and landed in the middle of the road,” according to witness statements described in the report. Police later reviewed security camera footage and saw the car “with possible passenger-side windshield damage… leaving the scene of the accident at a high rate of speed.”

A responding police officer found Parmer lying in the road about 10 feet from the crosswalk, being treated by firefighters and an ambulance crew. According to the police report, she suffered cuts on her arms and legs, and a swollen eye. The police report said she was unable to give an immediate statement due to her injuries and “intoxication.”

Police say the car appeared to be a black Dodge Charger or Dodge Challenger.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-658-6666 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-8477 or online here.

In May, a pedestrian was killed in another hit-and-run incident on Roswell Road in Buckhead.