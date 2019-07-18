The Brookhaven Police Department has issued a warning that scammers are calling local residents and falsely demanding payments for overdue fines or warrants.

Police are urging people to hang up if such a call is received and call 911.

Police said that scammers’ tactics include using former officers’ names and cloning the police department’s phone number so it appears to be a legitimate call on caller ID. The scammers are demanding payments in the form of gift cards, according to police.

“The Brookhaven Police Department does not call individuals by phone attempting to collect fines or fees, nor do we enlist the help of outside entities to do so [and we do] not accept fines or fees in the form of gift cards,” says a note on the department’s Facebook page.