The Fulton County School System has named a new Riverwood International Charter School principal to replace Charles Gardner, who is moving to a position in Marietta City Schools.

The new principal is Kindra Smith, a former Fulton County Principal of the Year who was most recently at Elkins Pointe Middle in Roswell for four years. She will begin the position July 22, according to a letter posted on the school’s website.

The school will host two events to meet Smith on July 29 and Aug. 2 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Riverwood auditorium, 5900 Raider Drive.

Gardner was hired as Riverwood’s principal in 2017. He was picked by Marietta City Schools to be its new chief operations officer, according to the district’s website.

During Smith’s tenure at Elkins Pointe, the school increased its College and Career Ready Performance Index score, a state metric, according to her biography. In 2018, Elkins Pointe received the Georgia Department of Education recognition of “Beating the Odds,” which identifies Title 1 schools who are outperforming schools with similar diverse populations. In 2019, Elkins received a five-star school climate rating for its seventh year in a row, along with being chosen as an AVID Showcase School for its work with the college readiness program, her biography said.

Smith was previously a teacher at Crabapple Crossing Elementary in Milton for seven years, an assistant principal of Northwestern Middle in Milton for eight years and principal of Roswell North Elementary for five years.

Smith’s “mission is for every student and adult to feel loved, supported and motivated to achieve at their highest level and leveraging the support of all stakeholders to support overall school success,” her biography said.