Sandy Springs Police charged a man with identity fraud and theft after a search of his vehicle allegedly found stolen mail, credit cards and drugs.

Police on July 15 arrested Matthew Robert Brown, 34, after a security camera allegedly captured him stealing packages. Police found 17 pieces of mail and eight credit cards with different names in Brown’s car, along with drugs, according to Sandy Springs Police release distributed by the security camera company, Flock Safety.

Brown, of Sandy Springs, also had several warrants from Atlanta and Fulton County Police on charges of identity theft, fraud and burglary, the release said.

Resident Jason Rabinowitz used his security camera to help police find Brown. Rabinowitz said in an email that mail theft had been occurring for months in the Glen Meadow neighborhood near the North Springs MARTA Station. Rabinowitz’s security camera captured Brown’s vehicle and tag number, which was added to a database that allows Flock Safety neighborhood security cameras to alert police when that car is detected.

A different Flock Safety tag reader camera captured the vehicle July 15 and police were able to locate Brown.

Initially, Brown provided a false name and fraudulent drivers’ license, police allege. After officers were able to determine his identity, Brown was charged with theft by taking; theft by receiving stolen property; financial transaction card fraud; giving a false name and date of birth; identity fraud; and drug possession, the release said.

He was transported to Fulton County Jail.

Anyone with information can contact the Sandy Springs Police Detective Division at 770-551-6949 or by emailing Sgt. Ortega at sortega@sandyspringsga.gov.