The Dunwoody Police Department announced July 19 it has dropped CodeRED as its community notification alert system and is now partnering with Nixle.

The switch is now in effect and those currently registered with CodeRED will need to register with Nixle.

All alerts will be targeted geographically, allowing residents to receive localized, relevant alerts from the police about such public safety matters as traffic or weather, according to a press release.

“Nixle has more functionality,” Sgt. Robert Parsons said in an email. “It allows us to do more than we could with CodeRED with emergency and non-emergency community messaging.”

The department receives no payment from Nixle, he said.

Nixle alerts can be sent via text, email, the internet and the Nixle mobile app. Nixle partners with the National Law Enforcement Telecommunications System for data security. Nixle also partners with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the National Blue Alert Network and Google. The partnership with Google allows Nixle users to search the internet for a keyword or location of a Nixle alert for more information and also utilize Google Maps to search a location.

Residents can customize their alert settings by going to nixle.com and creating a user profile. Registration can also be made by mobile phone:

Text your ZIP code to 888777. Go to local.nixle.com/dunwoody-police-department/