The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road ramp closures

July 23-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to Ga. 400 southbound closed.

Abernathy Road lane closures

July 22-27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Barfield Road, one right lane.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

July 19-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

July 23-27 (back-up dates for weather delays, July 27-28), 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

July 19-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, one left lane.

July 23-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound at Mount Vernon Highway, two right lanes.

July 26-27, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., northbound between Mount Vernon Highway and North Springs MARTA Station, various closures of three left lanes and three right lanes.

I-285 ramp closures

July 19-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

July 23-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Roswell Road closed.

I-285 lane closures

July 19-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes.

July 20-22, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., eastbound between Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive, one right lane.

July 22-27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound and westbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two left lanes.

July 23-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound and westbound at Long Island Drive, two right lanes.

July 26-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive and Long Island Drive, one right lane.

Long Island Drive closures

July 26-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., no location given.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

July 19-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., no location given.

Roswell Road ramp closures

July 20, 6 a.m. to 12 p.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Roswell Road lane closures

July 19-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between I-285 and Carpenter Drive, two right lanes.

July 23-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between I-285 and Northwood Drive, one right lane.

Other traffic changes

On July 19-20, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Lake Forrest Drive at I-285 will have flagging on all lanes.

On July 19-20, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Long Island Drive at I-285 will have flagging on all lanes.

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.