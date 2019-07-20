Shea Roberts, a Democrat, has announced a campaign to again run in state House District 52, currently held by Rep. Deborah Silcox’s (R-Sandy Springs).

Roberts’ candidacy could set up a rematch of the 2018 race, when Silcox held onto her seat as many other local Republicans lost to Democratic challengers. Silcox did not respond to a request for comment.

Roberts, a Sandy Springs attorney, said she is running because “our elected officials have failed to represent our interests.”

“Last year, I ran to represent you because I felt that our leaders no longer reflected the values of our community — values like fairness, equality, and opportunity,” she said on her campaign website. “Unfortunately, that hasn’t changed.”

Silcox was elected to the seat, which represents most of Sandy Springs and part of Buckhead, in 2016.