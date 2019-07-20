The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta located in Dunwoody is hosting this year’s JCC Maccabi Games July 28-Aug. 2, an Olympic-style sporting event that brings teen athletes from around the world to compete and perform community service.

This is the second time the MJCCA has hosted the annual event, which started in 1982, after it did so in 2001. More than 1,600 participants between the ages of 12 and 16 are expected to compete in 14 sports.

The opening ceremony on July 28 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Pkwy, Alpharetta, includes special guests Angelica Hale, “America’s Got Talent” finalist and recording artist; Adam Rippon, 2017 Olympic bronze medalist in ice skating and LGBTQ activist; and the Atlanta Drumline Academy.

Volunteers are needed in all areas, from hosting athletes to helping with the opening ceremony. For more information, visit atlmaccabi2019.org.