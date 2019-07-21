Dunwoody Police officers will soon be getting new mobile and portable Motorola radios that are expected to provide better coverage throughout the city, according to Chief Billy Grogan.

The City Council approved at its July 8 meeting spending $744,867 to buy 78 portable radios with holsters, 76 mobile radios and one base station. The money is coming out of the police department’s $1.1 million fund for infrastructure.

Grogan said in a memo to the council that officers for many years have experienced poor radio coverage in certain areas of the city, particularly at the apartment complexes on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard Access Road and Winters Chapel corridor; Dunwoody Club Forest neighborhood; Hidden Branches neighborhood and Fontainebleau neighborhood.

Police radios use the Ravinia Tower radio antenna as the primary antenna to cover all three Dunwoody police zones, he said.

The new radios may solve the coverage issue, he said.