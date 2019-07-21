Georgia Power Company’s executive in charge of customer service and operations will speak at an Aug. 1 Buckhead Business Association breakfast.

Pedro Cherry is an executive vice president at Georgia Power, overseeing customer service, power delivery, pricing and planning, and other activities, according to the BBA.

He will speak at the June 6 breakfast, scheduled for 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Maggiano’s Buckhead, 3368 Peachtree Road. Tickets are $25 for non-members and pre-registration is required. For more information, see the BBA website here.