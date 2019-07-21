State Rep. Matthew Wilson (D-Brookhaven) and representatives from the Georgia chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host a “Talk Saves Lives” community discussion on suicide prevention among LGBTQ young people at Skyland Trail in Brookhaven.

The event is July 29 from 7 to 8 p.m. Skyland Trail is located at 1961 North Druid Hills Road.

Studies show that LGB youth are five times more likely to have attempted suicide than their heterosexual peers and that 40% of all transgender youth have attempted suicide.

Participants will learn the common risk factors for suicide in LGBTQ+ populations and how to spot the warning signs in others.

RSVP to Stuart Winborne swinborne@afsp.org or call 404-275-3316.

