The city of Sandy Springs has purchased another three houses for $1.7 million for the Hammond Drive widening project.

Sandy Springs now owns 19 houses on Hammond Drive between Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive as it continues to land-bank in anticipation of the possible widening project, which is in the study phase. The initial conceptual design is expected in late summer or early fall.

The City Council approved at its July 16 meeting purchasing houses located at 446 Hammond Drive for $435,000; 360 Hammond Drive for $650,000; and 6020 Glenridge Drive for $650,000. The Glenridge Drive house is located at the intersection of Glenridge and Hammond.