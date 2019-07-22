The Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce is hosting Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan during a luncheon meeting on Aug. 22.

The luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Petite Violette, 2948 Clairmont Road. Registration to attend must be made by Aug. 16 by clicking here. Cost is $40 for members and $55 for non-members.

Submit up to two questions for Duncan by emailing info@brookhavencommerce.org by Aug. 15. Chamber representatives will compile a list of questions for his review prior to the event, according to the Chamber’s website. No questions will be taken from the floor.