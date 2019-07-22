Sandy Springs Police will host its annual National Night Out event Aug. 6 at City Springs.

Residents will be able to look inside police cars, fire trucks, SWAT trucks and the mobile command center, a press release said. Designed to promote community and police partnerships, the community will be able to meet first responders, the K-9s and participate in SWAT and bicycle obstacle courses.

The free event will be held from from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the City Green, the park outside the civic and arts complex at 1 Galambos Way. Free hot dogs, chips, popcorn and drinks will be provided, the release said.

National Night Out is an initiative introduced in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch that allows residents to meet law enforcement.