The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead July 1-11, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.

Aggravated Assault

2300 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — July 2

500 block of Bishop Street — July 6

3100 block of Peachtree Park — July 6

3200 block of Cains Hill Place — July 7

1900 block of Peachtree Road — July 8

4500 block of Powers Ferry Road — July 9

1000 block of Lenox Park Boulevard — July 9

4500 block of Powers Ferry Road — July 9

Burglary-Residence

2800 block of Lenox Road — July 1

3100 block of Wood Valley Road — July 1

700 block of Morosgo Drive — July 1

1600 block of Tallulah Street — July 4

500 block of Main Street — July 5

2600 block of Bohler Road — July 6

3400 block of Roxboro Road — July 9

2600 block of Bohler Road — July 9

2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — July 9

400 block of Armour Drive — July 9

400 block of Armour Drive — July 9

3400 block of Roxboro Drive — July 10

Burglary-Non-Residence

1500 block of Howell Mill Road — July 1

1600 block of Howell Mill Road — July 7

3400 block of Piedmont Road — July 8

2100 block of Monroe Drive — July 9

Robbery

1700 block of Howell Mill Road — July 4

3300 block of Northside Parkway — July 8

Larceny

Between July 1 and July 11, there were 55 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 33 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

Between July 1 and July 11, there were 12 reported incidents of auto theft.