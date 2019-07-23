The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead July 1-11, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.
Aggravated Assault
2300 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — July 2
500 block of Bishop Street — July 6
3100 block of Peachtree Park — July 6
3200 block of Cains Hill Place — July 7
1900 block of Peachtree Road — July 8
4500 block of Powers Ferry Road — July 9
1000 block of Lenox Park Boulevard — July 9
4500 block of Powers Ferry Road — July 9
Burglary-Residence
2800 block of Lenox Road — July 1
3100 block of Wood Valley Road — July 1
700 block of Morosgo Drive — July 1
1600 block of Tallulah Street — July 4
500 block of Main Street — July 5
2600 block of Bohler Road — July 6
3400 block of Roxboro Road — July 9
2600 block of Bohler Road — July 9
2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — July 9
400 block of Armour Drive — July 9
400 block of Armour Drive — July 9
3400 block of Roxboro Drive — July 10
Burglary-Non-Residence
1500 block of Howell Mill Road — July 1
1600 block of Howell Mill Road — July 7
3400 block of Piedmont Road — July 8
2100 block of Monroe Drive — July 9
Robbery
1700 block of Howell Mill Road — July 4
3300 block of Northside Parkway — July 8
Larceny
Between July 1 and July 11, there were 55 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 33 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.
Auto Theft
Between July 1 and July 11, there were 12 reported incidents of auto theft.