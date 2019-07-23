The main shelving section of the Sandy Springs Branch Library was reorganized after renovations reconfigured the main floor plan, including knocking down many interior walls. (Evelyn Andrews)

The renovated Sandy Springs Branch Library officially reopened July 23 with a reconfigured floor plan, new furniture and meeting spaces.

The renovation did not include any additions to the library, but involved a total renovation of both the interior and exterior. The floor plan was reconfigured, including removing most interior walls, to create long-desired spaces for a teen section, a friends group’s bookstore, meeting space and a children’s art room. New study spaces with TVs and speakers were also added.

New children’s seating and tables were added. (Evelyn Andrews)

The library had been closed since August 2018 and its reopening was delayed. Built in 1973, the library at 395 Mount Vernon Highway N.E. was last renovated 30 years ago. The Sandy Springs work is part of a series of branch renovations by the Atlanta-Fulton Public Library System.

The new children’s storytime area is three times larger than the old one. (Evelyn Andrews)

A new children’s storytime area was also created, creating a space three times larger than the previous area, Branch Manager Madigan Mirza said during a tour before the library officially reopened July 23 with a celebration event. Some finishing touches had not been completed at the time of the tour.

The new children’s section was opened up by removing some walls. (Evelyn Andrews)

The book checkout and return systems were also replaced. Replacing the large checkout desk are smaller information desks. Checkout will now be done through electronic kiosks, and books will be returned on conveyor belt system, Mirza said.

The library’s manga and comic book collections will be stored in the new teen room. (Evelyn Andrews)

Several new study rooms with TVs and speakers for group study or presentations have been added. (Evelyn Andrews)

The library now has several smaller tables rather than a few large ones to give people more room and provide more seating. (Evelyn Andrews)

New furniture was installed to provide seating for adults in the children’s section. (Evelyn Andrews)

0Shares