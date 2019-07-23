The renovated Sandy Springs Branch Library officially reopened July 23 with a reconfigured floor plan, new furniture and meeting spaces.

The renovation did not include any additions to the library, but involved a total renovation of both the interior and exterior. The floor plan was reconfigured, including removing most interior walls, to create long-desired spaces for a teen section, a friends group’s bookstore, meeting space and a children’s art room. New study spaces with TVs and speakers were also added.

The library had been closed since August 2018 and its reopening was delayed. Built in 1973, the library at 395 Mount Vernon Highway N.E. was last renovated 30 years ago. The Sandy Springs work is part of a series of branch renovations by the Atlanta-Fulton Public Library System.

A new children’s storytime area was also created, creating a space three times larger than the previous area, Branch Manager Madigan Mirza said during a tour before the library officially reopened July 23 with a celebration event. Some finishing touches had not been completed at the time of the tour.

The book checkout and return systems were also replaced. Replacing the large checkout desk are smaller information desks. Checkout will now be done through electronic kiosks, and books will be returned on conveyor belt system, Mirza said.