Four Dunwoody businesses are accused of selling alcohol to a 20-year-old working with police during a July 23 undercover operation. The businesses face sanctions in the city’s municipal court, according to police.

The businesses are: Perimeter Bottle Shop at 4719 Ashford-Dunwoody Road; Dunwoody Beverage at 1418 Dunwoody Village Parkway, Mini Food Mart at 6890 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., and the BP gas station at 4368 North Peachtree Road.

The BP gas station at 4368 North Peachtree Road was cited in 2017 for selling to a minor during another Dunwoody Police undercover operation. Police said a teenager was used in that operation.

The local 20-year-old worked with Dunwoody Police and agents from the Georgia Department of Revenue during the undercover operation the evening of July 23, said Dunwoody Police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Parsons. The federal and state legal drinking age is 21. The official police charge is selling alcohol to a minor, according to police.

Parsons said the businesses who sold to the underage individual could also face license review by the city and the state.

Nine businesses did not sell alcohol to the 20-year-old during the July 23 operation and are being commended by Dunwoody Police. They are: Total Wine, 124 Perimeter Center West; Exxon, 77 Perimeter Center East; BP, 5418 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road; Chevron, 5465 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road; Chevron, 4249 Dunwoody Club Drive; Shell, 5020 Winters Chapel Road; Chevron, 6900 Peachtree Industrial Blvd.; Dunwoody Food Mart, 4639 North Shallowford Road; and Shell, 4479 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road.

“The Dunwoody Police Department would like to commend each of these businesses for working to protect our community and keep our youth[s] safe and sober,” a press release says.

Following the similar undercover operation 2017, the city’s Alcohol License Review Board ordered the businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors to not sell alcohol for one day.