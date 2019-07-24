Recent illustrations of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s $1.3 billion hospital in Brookhaven show a tower with huge windows and park spaces open to patients.

The hospital at I-85 and North Druid Hills Road is expected to be completed by 2025.

CHOA is currently constructing two 8-story “support” office buildings and a 7-story parking deck on the I-85 frontage road. Plans are to relocate CHOA’s support staff now working in the existing CHOA office park on Tullie Circle to those I-85 frontage buildings. Then the existing office park will be razed to make room for the new hospital.

CHOA spokesperson Brian Brodrick said some CHOA employees are expected to move into the support buildings later this year and into early 2020.

“We anticipate beginning demolition on some of our existing office buildings in late 2019, but other hospital related construction details are still being finalized,” he said in an email.

The new hospital will have 446 beds in two 19-story patient towers. The new hospital will replace the 235-bed Egleston Hospital located on Clifton Road near Emory University. Plans for Egleston have not been determined, according to CHOA officials.

The campus will be anchored by the hospital, an attached medical office building and a consolidated AFLAC Cancer and Blood Disorders Center.

The Brookhaven Development Authority in June approved issuing $1.1 billion in tax exempt revenue bonds to CHOA for its massive development. The deal does not put the city on the hook for any debt and allows CHOA to offer tax-exempt bonds due to the BDA’s nonprofit status, officials say.

Across the street from the CHOA campus in Executive Park, Emory University is expected to break ground this year on its plan for a $1 billion “health innovation district.”

Emory already operates several medical offices in Executive Park, including a joint medical and training facility with the Atlanta Hawks basketball team that opened in 2017.

Emory is scheduled to go before the Planning Commission in September to seek rezoning of more than 60 acres of Executive Park to make way for its new developments that include a new Musculoskeletal Center building as part of Emory’s existing Orthopaedics & Spine Center.

Future development for Emory’s Executive Park projects include a 140-bed, non-emergency, inpatient hospital and an expansion of the Brain Health Center.