Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church in Sandy Springs announced its new pastor, Barrett Abernethy, will take the post in August.

The church, located at 471 Mount Vernon Highway, has been led by Susan Haynes as an interim pastor for the past year and a half. The previous pastor was Rev. Dr. Joe B. Martin, who is now serving in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Abernethy, who is originally from Texas, currently serves as a pastor in Livingston, Alabama at First Presbyterian Church. He is a graduate of Hardin-Simmons University in Texas, the University of Alabama and Austin Theological Seminary, according to a church press release.

Abernethy is passionate about outreach, music and youth ministries, the release said.

He will begin serving Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church on Aug. 11 at the 10 a.m. summer service. After Labor Day, he will officiate both the 9 a.m. contemporary service and 11 a.m. traditional service.