The city of Atlanta is halting new permits for electric scooters to operate on the streets pending new safety legislation that Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms aims to introduce at the Aug. 5 City Council meeting.

The halt of permits via an executive order from Bottoms follows two fatal accidents in recent months involving scooters and motor vehicles. Those accidents already prompted councilmembers to call for a review of street safety rules and scooter policy.

Rentable scooters from such companies as Bird and Lime began flooding city streets last year without permission or notice, creating excitement and controversy.

In January, the City Council voted to regulate scooters through a permitting process and established safety rules for operating them. The sole “no” vote came from Councilmember Howard Shook of Buckhead’s District 7, who said the rules were unenforceable and scooters are fundamentally unsafe, making it “morally very uncomfortable to me knowing someone’s going to get hurt.”