Dunwoody City Councilmember Lynn Deutsch announced July 25 she is running for mayor in what is now a two-person race for the seat.

Councilmember Terry Nall announced his bid to be the city’s next mayor in February. Incumbent Denis Shortal announced during his State of the City address in April he was not seeking reelection.

“I’m ready to get to work to share my vision for Dunwoody but most importantly to hear what residents want,” Deutsch said. “I have my priorities but I’m excited to spend the next 14 weeks before the election meeting with everyone and hearing their ideas, too.”

Deutsch was elected to the City Council Post 5, District 2 At Large seat in 2011 and was reelected in 2015 with no opposition.

She said in a written statement she is now ready to serve in a new capacity as mayor “to build on our strengths and tackle our challenges.”

Deutsch has been outspoken on the Georgia Department of Transportation’s plans to build toll lanes along the top end of I-285 adjacent to the city’s Georgetown community. She has also spoken out against the DeKalb County School District’s handling of overcrowding at local schools.

“My main priority is to ensure Dunwoody’s quality of life remains high and then to improve that,” she said. “That means we have to focus on the amenities we have in the city limits and we have to be concerned about impacts of negative impacts of projects t that could do harm to our city.”

Qualifying for the city elections is Aug. 19-21. The election is Nov. 5.