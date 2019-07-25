The design of a new sign that will give historical context to a Buckhead monument that honors Confederate Civil War soldiers has been revealed by the Atlanta History Center.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, it is one of four Confederate monuments – including prominent ones in Piedmont Park and Oakland Cemetery – that will receive the signs as soon as next week. The signs are part of a city commission that reviewed modern treatment of such monuments amid controversy about their glorification of an army that fought to defend slavery and their origins in the era of racial segregation and Jim Crow laws.

The Buckhead monument stands on a median in Peachtree Battle Avenue near E. Rivers Elementary School. Installed in 1935, it pays tribute to the “American valor” of troops on both sides of the Civil War and veterans of other wars. As the street name indicates, the monument stands near a major front in the Civil War’s Battle of Atlanta.

The new sign is a modest green plaque with white lettering. The sign offers historical background about the monument and concludes by criticizing its message.

“This inscription equates the valor of American Revolution veterans with those who fought to dissolve the United States by establishing the Confederate States of America,” the new sign says. “It also describes the United States after the Civil War as a perfected nation. This ignores the segregation and disenfranchisement of African Americans and others that still existed in 1935.”

An illustration also provided by the History Center shows the new sign installed to the left of the monument.

The History Center, located at 130 West Paces Ferry Road in Buckhead, was involved in producing the signs for the various monuments, and Sheffield Hale, its president and CEO, co-chaired the city review commission. He is a longtime advocate for such contextualization of existing Confederate monuments.

At least one other Confederate monument exists in Buckhead. It was erected in 1944 on the grounds of Piedmont Hospital and is now in storage during a construction project. That monument will not get one of the contextual signs because it is on private property, according to History Center spokesperson Howard Pousner.