Windsor Chastain, an apartment on Sandy Springs’ Roswell Road, has been sold for $85 million to Boston-based GID, the owner of Dunwoody’s massive High Street development.

The complex is located at 225 Franklin Road off Roswell Road near the Fountain Oaks shopping center.

Windsor Chastain has one and two-bedroom units ranging from 810 to 2,186 square feet, a press release said. Rents range from nearly $1,500 to over $2,000, according to its website.

Originally called Chastain Heights, the community was developed by The Worthing Companies, which owned it until selling to GID, the release said.