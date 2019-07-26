The Brookhaven and Dunwoody police departments are joining forces Aug. 6 to host the annual National Night Out event, which promotes partnerships between police and communities.

The family-friendly event is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. at the Target parking lot, 100 Perimeter Center Place in Dunwoody.

National Night Out will include patrol cars, SWAT vehicles and other specialty vehicles on display. The DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department will have fire trucks and other equipment on site as well, according to a press release.

Available to answer questions about their duties and the vehicles on display will be police officers from both cities along with fire, EMS and 911 personnel.

Local businesses and community groups will also be set up at the event with information.

There will be music, entertainment, and free food and drinks donated by local stores and community members, the press release says.

For more information, call Brookhaven Police Officer Carlos Nino, at 678-713-9897 or email Carlos.Nino@BrookhavenGA.gov.