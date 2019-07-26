Joe Seconder, known by many as “Bicycling Joe” for his community activism on pedestrian and cycling connectivity, announced July 26 he is running for Dunwoody City Council “to bring new leadership and vision to Dunwoody.”

Seconder is running for the District 2, At Large seat currently held by Councilmember Lynn Deutsch. Deutsch announced July 25 she is running for mayor, which would leave her seat open. District 2 includes the central area of the city. The District 2, At Large seat is represented by someone living in that district who is elected citywide.

“The city of Dunwoody has done a good job establishing and delivering basic municipal services. But being ‘good enough’ and being reactive to change is not a long-term strategy to ensure Dunwoody’s future,” Seconder said in a press release.

“I am running for City Council to bring new leadership and vision to Dunwoody, to help ensure all our current and future residents have the quality of life, services and amenities they need and want,” he said.

Seconder, leader of the advocacy group Bike Walk Dunwoody, founded the Perimeter Progressives political group in 2017. That group was one of several regional political groups that rose in the wake of President Trump’s election, but folded last year due to concerns of overlapping goals with other similar groups.

Seconder has lived in Dunwoody for 11 years and is a board member of the Dunwoody Homeowners Association.

Qualifying for the city elections is Aug. 19-21. The election is Nov. 5.