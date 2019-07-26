A site on Sandy Springs’ Barfield Road has been sold to a developer to build a hotel that is part of the NorthPlace project, which was approved by the City Council earlier in 2019. Construction will start later this year.

The Aloft Hotel, an upscale brand owned by hotel chain Marriott, will now be built by RevPAR Development, which purchased the 0.65-acre parcel for $3 million, a press release announced. Childress Klein and MidCity Real Estate Partners will co-develop the office and retail building on the same site, the release said. MidCity is based in Sandy Springs.

The NorthPlace lot totals 3.7 acres and is located at 6403 Barfield Road at Mount Vernon Highway, just west of Ga. 400 and adjacent to the Promenade at Northplace condo development.

The project is located along Ga. 400 at the intersection of Barfield Road and Mount Vernon Highway. It’s near the Mercedes-Benz USA headquarters, the Sandy Springs MARTA Station and corporate offices of UPS, IBM and Inspire Brands.

“The location is ideal because of its close proximity to multiple demand generators and Ga. 400,” said Pete Patel, president and CEO of RevPAR Development in the release. “The Aloft by Marriott will cater to the modern traveler who is looking for a unique experience in the Perimeter market.”

The 14-year-old plan originally called for office buildings, but a hotel was later added, a change that required city approval in March.

The nearby Autumn Chace townhome community initially opposed the hotel plan until language was added to ensure only one of the buildings would be a hotel and to limit the hours for bars and live entertainment.