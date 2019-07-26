The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.
Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.
Abernathy Road lane closures
July 26-27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Barfield Road, one right lane.
Ga. 400 ramp closures
July 26-27 (back-up dates for weather July 27-28) and 29-30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.
Ga. 400 lane closures
July 26-28, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., northbound between Mount Vernon Highway and North Springs MARTA Station, various closure of three left lanes and three right lanes.
July 27-28, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, one left lane.
July 28-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Mount Vernon Highway and North Springs MARTA Station, various closure of three left lanes and three right lanes.
I-285 ramp closures
July 26-27, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.
Aug. 1-2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound closed.
I-285 lane closures
July 26, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., eastbound between Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive, one right lane.
July 26-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound at Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one right lane.
July 26-27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound and westbound at Long Island Drive, two right lanes.
July 26-28, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., eastbound and westbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two left lanes.
July 29-30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound and westbound between Roswell Road and Ga. 400, two right lanes.
July 31-Aug. 1, westbound between Roswell Road and Lake Forrest Drive, two right lanes.
July 31-Aug. 4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound and westbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two left lanes.
Aug. 2-5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive and Long Island Drive, one right lane.
Long Island Drive closures
Aug. 2-5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., no location given.
Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures
July 26-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., no location given.
Roswell Road ramp closures
July 30-31, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.
July 31-Aug. 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.
Roswell Road lane closures
July 26-27, 9 p.m. to 11 a.m., northbound between I-285 and Carpenter Drive, two right lanes.
July 29-31, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between I-285 and Carpenter Drive, two right lanes.
Other traffic changes
On July 26-27, Ga. 400 northbound between Lenox Road and I-285 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.